Amit Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 36.35% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amit Spinning Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in September 2022 down 36.35% from Rs. 17.66 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2022 down 330.29% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 169.61% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2021.
Amit Spinning shares closed at 0.70 on August 02, 2017 (NSE)
|Amit Spinning Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.24
|24.56
|17.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.24
|24.56
|17.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.14
|22.62
|15.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.04
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.60
|-4.02
|-5.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.58
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.47
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|3.39
|4.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.61
|1.48
|2.11
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.61
|1.48
|2.63
|Interest
|0.94
|0.85
|1.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.55
|0.63
|1.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.55
|0.63
|1.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.55
|0.63
|1.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.55
|0.63
|1.54
|Equity Share Capital
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.92
|2.31
|5.61
|Diluted EPS
|-12.92
|2.31
|5.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.92
|2.31
|5.61
|Diluted EPS
|-12.92
|2.31
|5.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited