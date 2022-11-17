Amit Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 36.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in September 2022 down 36.35% from Rs. 17.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2022 down 330.29% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 169.61% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2021.

Amit Spinning shares closed at 0.70 on August 02, 2017 (NSE)