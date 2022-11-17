English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Amit Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 36.35% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amit Spinning Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in September 2022 down 36.35% from Rs. 17.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2022 down 330.29% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 169.61% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2021.

    Amit Spinning shares closed at 0.70 on August 02, 2017 (NSE)

    Amit Spinning Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.2424.5617.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.2424.5617.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.1422.6215.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.040.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.60-4.02-5.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.580.55
    Depreciation0.480.470.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.263.394.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.611.482.11
    Other Income0.000.000.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.611.482.63
    Interest0.940.851.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.550.631.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.550.631.54
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.550.631.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.550.631.54
    Equity Share Capital20.5820.5820.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.922.315.61
    Diluted EPS-12.922.315.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.922.315.61
    Diluted EPS-12.922.315.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Amit Spinning #Amit Spinning Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am