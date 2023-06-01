Amit Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amit Spinning Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore in March 2023 down 4.42% from Rs. 30.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 157.52% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 102.07% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.
|Amit Spinning Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.49
|12.83
|30.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.49
|12.83
|30.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.02
|15.08
|23.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.87
|0.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.58
|-7.13
|-1.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.81
|0.68
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.48
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.69
|4.96
|4.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|-1.38
|2.88
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.00
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-1.37
|3.91
|Interest
|1.05
|0.97
|1.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-2.34
|2.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.63
|-2.34
|2.83
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.63
|-2.34
|2.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.63
|-2.34
|2.83
|Equity Share Capital
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.41
|-8.52
|10.32
|Diluted EPS
|-5.41
|-8.52
|10.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.41
|-8.52
|10.32
|Diluted EPS
|-5.41
|-8.52
|10.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
