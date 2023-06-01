Amit Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore in March 2023 down 4.42% from Rs. 30.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 157.52% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 102.07% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

Amit Spinning shares closed at 0.70 on August 02, 2017 (NSE)