    Amit Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amit Spinning Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore in March 2023 down 4.42% from Rs. 30.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 157.52% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 102.07% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

    Amit Spinning Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.4912.8330.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.4912.8330.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.0215.0823.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.870.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.58-7.13-1.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.810.68
    Depreciation0.490.480.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.694.964.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.82-1.382.88
    Other Income0.240.001.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.58-1.373.91
    Interest1.050.971.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.63-2.342.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.63-2.342.83
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.63-2.342.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.63-2.342.83
    Equity Share Capital20.5820.5820.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.41-8.5210.32
    Diluted EPS-5.41-8.5210.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.41-8.5210.32
    Diluted EPS-5.41-8.5210.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

