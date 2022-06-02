 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amit Spinning Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.85 crore, up 66.92% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amit Spinning Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.85 crore in March 2022 up 66.92% from Rs. 18.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022 down 26.29% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022 down 16.18% from Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2021.

Amit Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.00 in March 2021.

Amit Spinning Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.85 50.11 18.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.85 50.11 18.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.75 18.90 11.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 14.50 0.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.03 5.69 -2.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.68 0.74 0.60
Depreciation 0.44 0.44 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.14 3.92 3.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.88 5.93 4.25
Other Income 1.02 0.20 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.91 6.13 4.97
Interest 1.07 1.04 1.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.83 5.08 3.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.83 5.08 3.84
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.83 5.08 3.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.83 5.08 3.84
Equity Share Capital 20.58 20.58 20.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.32 18.52 14.00
Diluted EPS 10.32 18.52 14.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.32 18.52 0.93
Diluted EPS 10.32 18.52 14.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:44 am
