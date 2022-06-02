Amit Spinning Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.85 crore, up 66.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.85 crore in March 2022 up 66.92% from Rs. 18.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022 down 26.29% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022 down 16.18% from Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2021.

Amit Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.00 in March 2021.

