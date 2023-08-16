Amit Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.90 crore, down 2.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.90 crore in June 2023 down 2.68% from Rs. 24.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 down 325.9% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 83.59% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2022.

Amit Spinning shares closed at 0.70 on August 02, 2017 (NSE)