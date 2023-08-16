English
    Amit Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.90 crore, down 2.68% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amit Spinning Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.90 crore in June 2023 down 2.68% from Rs. 24.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 down 325.9% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 83.59% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2022.

    Amit Spinning shares closed at 0.70 on August 02, 2017 (NSE)

    Amit Spinning Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.9029.4924.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.9029.4924.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.5820.0222.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.870.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.744.58-4.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.640.58
    Depreciation0.510.490.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.603.693.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.821.48
    Other Income0.010.240.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.581.48
    Interest1.241.050.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.43-1.630.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.43-1.630.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.43-1.630.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.43-1.630.63
    Equity Share Capital20.5820.5820.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.21-5.412.31
    Diluted EPS-5.21-5.412.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.21-5.412.31
    Diluted EPS-5.21-5.412.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Amit Spinning #Amit Spinning Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:32 am

