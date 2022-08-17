Amit Spinning Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.56 crore, up 45.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.56 crore in June 2022 up 45.91% from Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022 down 75.45% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2022 down 53.57% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2021.

Amit Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.40 in June 2021.

