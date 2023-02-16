 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amit Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.83 crore, down 74.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amit Spinning Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.83 crore in December 2022 down 74.4% from Rs. 50.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 145.98% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 down 113.55% from Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2021.

Amit Spinning Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.83 11.24 50.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.83 11.24 50.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.08 1.14 18.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.01 14.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.13 10.60 5.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.81 0.37 0.74
Depreciation 0.48 0.48 0.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.96 1.26 3.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.38 -2.61 5.93
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.37 -2.61 6.13
Interest 0.97 0.94 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.34 -3.55 5.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.34 -3.55 5.08
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.34 -3.55 5.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.34 -3.55 5.08
Equity Share Capital 20.58 20.58 20.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.52 -12.92 18.52
Diluted EPS -8.52 -12.92 18.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.52 -12.92 18.52
Diluted EPS -8.52 -12.92 18.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
