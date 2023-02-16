Amit Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.83 crore, down 74.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amit Spinning Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.83 crore in December 2022 down 74.4% from Rs. 50.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 145.98% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 down 113.55% from Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2021.
Amit Spinning shares closed at 0.70 on August 02, 2017 (NSE)
|
|Amit Spinning Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.83
|11.24
|50.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.83
|11.24
|50.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.08
|1.14
|18.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.01
|14.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.13
|10.60
|5.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.81
|0.37
|0.74
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.48
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.96
|1.26
|3.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.38
|-2.61
|5.93
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|-2.61
|6.13
|Interest
|0.97
|0.94
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.34
|-3.55
|5.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.34
|-3.55
|5.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.34
|-3.55
|5.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.34
|-3.55
|5.08
|Equity Share Capital
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.52
|-12.92
|18.52
|Diluted EPS
|-8.52
|-12.92
|18.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.52
|-12.92
|18.52
|Diluted EPS
|-8.52
|-12.92
|18.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited