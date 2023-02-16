English
    Amit Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.83 crore, down 74.4% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amit Spinning Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.83 crore in December 2022 down 74.4% from Rs. 50.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 145.98% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 down 113.55% from Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2021.

    Amit Spinning shares closed at 0.70 on August 02, 2017 (NSE)

    Amit Spinning Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.8311.2450.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.8311.2450.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.081.1418.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.0114.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.1310.605.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.810.370.74
    Depreciation0.480.480.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.961.263.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.38-2.615.93
    Other Income0.000.000.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.37-2.616.13
    Interest0.970.941.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.34-3.555.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.34-3.555.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.34-3.555.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.34-3.555.08
    Equity Share Capital20.5820.5820.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.52-12.9218.52
    Diluted EPS-8.52-12.9218.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.52-12.9218.52
    Diluted EPS-8.52-12.9218.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am