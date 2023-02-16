Amit Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.83 crore, down 74.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.83 crore in December 2022 down 74.4% from Rs. 50.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 145.98% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 down 113.55% from Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2021.

Amit Spinning shares closed at 0.70 on August 02, 2017 (NSE)