Amit Spinning Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.11 crore, up 270.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.11 crore in December 2021 up 270.83% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2021 up 2921.14% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2021 up 238.66% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2020.

Amit Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 18.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Amit Spinning shares closed at 0.70 on August 02, 2017 (NSE)