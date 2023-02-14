Amit Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 38.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 38.69% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 up 26823.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 up 19500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.