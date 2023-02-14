Amit Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 38.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 38.69% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 up 26823.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 up 19500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Amit Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Amit Securities shares closed at 4.00 on July 05, 2021 (BSE)