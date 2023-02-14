English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Amit Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 38.69% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amit Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 38.69% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 up 26823.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 up 19500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Amit Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

    Amit Securities shares closed at 4.00 on July 05, 2021 (BSE)

    Amit Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.490.680.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.490.680.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.520.560.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.090.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.02-0.03
    Other Income1.960.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.960.010.01
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.960.010.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.960.010.01
    Tax0.020.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.940.010.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.940.010.01
    Equity Share Capital7.107.107.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.730.040.01
    Diluted EPS2.730.040.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.730.040.01
    Diluted EPS2.730.040.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Amit Securities #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am