Amit Securities Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 68.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in September 2022 up 68.13% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 70.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Amit Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

Amit Securities shares closed at 4.00 on July 05, 2021 (BSE)