Amit Securities Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 35.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 35.95% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 82.53% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Amit Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Amit Securities shares closed at 4.00 on July 05, 2021 (BSE)