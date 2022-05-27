Amit Securities Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 122.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 122.04% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 215.2% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Amit Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Amit Securities shares closed at 4.00 on July 05, 2021 (BSE)