    Amines Plast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 164.36 crore, up 7.68% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amines and Plasticizers are:Net Sales at Rs 164.36 crore in March 2023 up 7.68% from Rs. 152.64 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2023 up 42.25% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.10 crore in March 2023 up 31.16% from Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2022.
    Amines Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.Amines Plast shares closed at 86.92 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -4.95% over the last 12 months.
    Amines and Plasticizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations164.36158.95152.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations164.36158.95152.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.7596.84121.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.530.930.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.0721.44-11.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.944.694.65
    Depreciation1.211.211.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.1226.3327.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.747.508.56
    Other Income0.160.111.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.897.619.65
    Interest2.472.392.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.425.227.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.425.227.31
    Tax2.641.531.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.783.695.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.783.695.47
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.410.670.99
    Diluted EPS1.410.670.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.410.670.99
    Diluted EPS1.410.670.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Amines and Plasticizers #Amines Plast #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    May 30, 2023