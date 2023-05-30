Amines Plast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 164.36 crore, up 7.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amines and Plasticizers are:Net Sales at Rs 164.36 crore in March 2023 up 7.68% from Rs. 152.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2023 up 42.25% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.10 crore in March 2023 up 31.16% from Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2022.
Amines Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.
|Amines Plast shares closed at 86.92 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -4.95% over the last 12 months.
|Amines and Plasticizers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|164.36
|158.95
|152.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|164.36
|158.95
|152.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.75
|96.84
|121.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.53
|0.93
|0.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|21.44
|-11.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.94
|4.69
|4.65
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.21
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.12
|26.33
|27.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.74
|7.50
|8.56
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.11
|1.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.89
|7.61
|9.65
|Interest
|2.47
|2.39
|2.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.42
|5.22
|7.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.42
|5.22
|7.31
|Tax
|2.64
|1.53
|1.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.78
|3.69
|5.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.78
|3.69
|5.47
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.41
|0.67
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|1.41
|0.67
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.41
|0.67
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|1.41
|0.67
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited