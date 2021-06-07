MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Amines Plast Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 142.88 crore, up 42.6% Y-o-Y

June 07, 2021 / 09:03 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amines and Plasticizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.88 crore in March 2021 up 42.6% from Rs. 100.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2021 up 58.63% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2021 up 10.57% from Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2020.

Amines Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2020.

Close

Amines Plast shares closed at 119.55 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 99.25% returns over the last 6 months and 282.56% over the last 12 months.

Amines and Plasticizers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations142.88111.40100.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations142.88111.40100.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials87.7275.1062.46
Purchase of Traded Goods3.820.190.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.66-3.770.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.333.903.96
Depreciation0.951.070.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.2023.1820.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2011.7311.39
Other Income1.291.320.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4913.0412.25
Interest1.942.302.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.5610.7410.04
Exceptional Items-----3.02
P/L Before Tax11.5610.747.02
Tax3.002.901.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.557.855.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.557.855.39
Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.551.430.98
Diluted EPS1.551.430.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.551.430.98
Diluted EPS1.551.430.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Amines and Plasticizers #Amines Plast #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 7, 2021 08:55 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey