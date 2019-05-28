Amines Plast Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 131.26 crore, up 59.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.26 crore in March 2019 up 59.28% from Rs. 82.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2019 up 75.84% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2019 up 68.69% from Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2018.

Amines Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2018.

Amines Plast shares closed at 32.00 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and -49.53% over the last 12 months.