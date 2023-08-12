Amines Plast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.55 crore, down 1.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.55 crore in June 2023 down 1.34% from Rs. 138.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2023 up 34.57% from Rs. 5.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.19 crore in June 2023 up 25.13% from Rs. 11.34 crore in June 2022.

Amines Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

Amines Plast shares closed at 103.37 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.27% returns over the last 6 months and 7.06% over the last 12 months.