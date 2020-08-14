Amines Plast Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.82 crore, down 29.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.82 crore in June 2020 down 29.47% from Rs. 107.50 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2020 up 23.5% from Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.08 crore in June 2020 up 35.51% from Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2019.

Amines Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2019.

Amines Plast shares closed at 52.55 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 55.47% returns over the last 6 months and 85.04% over the last 12 months.