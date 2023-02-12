Amines Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.95 crore, up 11.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.95 crore in December 2022 up 11.46% from Rs. 142.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2022 up 1.6% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2022 up 1.73% from Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2021.