    Amines Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.95 crore, up 11.46% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amines and Plasticizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.95 crore in December 2022 up 11.46% from Rs. 142.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2022 up 1.6% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2022 up 1.73% from Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2021.

    Amines and Plasticizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.95131.34142.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.95131.34142.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.8496.46103.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.931.200.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.440.37-2.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.694.664.31
    Depreciation1.211.211.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.3319.9828.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.507.466.22
    Other Income0.110.181.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.617.647.47
    Interest2.392.552.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.225.095.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.225.095.12
    Tax1.531.331.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.693.763.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.693.763.63
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.680.66
    Diluted EPS0.670.680.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.680.66
    Diluted EPS0.670.680.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
