Amines Plast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.39 crore, down 1.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.39 crore in September 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 133.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2022 down 48.34% from Rs. 6.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.70 crore in September 2022 down 30.73% from Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2021.

Amines Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in September 2021.

Amines Plast shares closed at 97.60 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.10% returns over the last 6 months and -23.09% over the last 12 months.