    Amines Plast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.39 crore, down 1.33% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amines and Plasticizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 131.39 crore in September 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 133.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2022 down 48.34% from Rs. 6.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.70 crore in September 2022 down 30.73% from Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2021.

    Amines Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in September 2021.

    Amines Plast shares closed at 97.60 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.10% returns over the last 6 months and -23.09% over the last 12 months.

    Amines and Plasticizers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations131.39138.40133.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations131.39138.40133.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.16108.4493.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.420.575.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.37-13.35-5.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.664.473.97
    Depreciation1.211.211.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.2627.4224.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.329.649.96
    Other Income0.170.561.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.4910.2011.52
    Interest2.552.592.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.947.619.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.947.619.35
    Tax1.331.922.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.615.696.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.615.696.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.615.696.99
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.661.031.27
    Diluted EPS0.661.031.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.661.031.27
    Diluted EPS0.661.031.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
