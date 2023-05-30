Amines Plast Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.88 crore, up 9.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amines and Plasticizers are:Net Sales at Rs 166.88 crore in March 2023 up 9.24% from Rs. 152.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2023 up 53.78% from Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2023 up 37.51% from Rs. 10.85 crore in March 2022.
Amines Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.
|Amines Plast shares closed at 86.92 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -4.95% over the last 12 months.
Amines and Plasticizers
Consolidated Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|166.88
|160.63
|152.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|166.88
|160.63
|152.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.28
|91.95
|116.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.80
|5.58
|3.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|21.44
|-8.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.94
|4.69
|4.65
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.21
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.91
|27.76
|27.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.67
|8.00
|8.66
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.90
|1.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.71
|8.90
|9.75
|Interest
|2.51
|2.45
|2.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.19
|6.45
|7.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.19
|6.45
|7.40
|Tax
|2.64
|1.53
|1.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.55
|4.92
|5.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.55
|4.92
|5.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.55
|4.92
|5.56
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.55
|0.89
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|1.55
|0.89
|1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.55
|0.89
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|1.55
|0.89
|1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
