Amines Plast Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 142.88 crore, up 42.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.88 crore in March 2021 up 42.6% from Rs. 100.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2021 up 41.86% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.42 crore in March 2021 up 5.41% from Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2020.

Amines Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2020.

Amines Plast shares closed at 119.55 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 99.25% returns over the last 6 months and 282.56% over the last 12 months.