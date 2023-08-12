English
    Amines Plast Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.00 crore, down 1.01% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amines and Plasticizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.00 crore in June 2023 down 1.01% from Rs. 138.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.92 crore in June 2023 up 39.28% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in June 2023 up 28.22% from Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2022.

    Amines Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

    Amines Plast shares closed at 103.37 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.27% returns over the last 6 months and 7.06% over the last 12 months.

    Amines and Plasticizers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.00166.88138.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.00166.88138.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.94112.28108.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.294.800.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.780.07-13.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.614.944.47
    Depreciation1.221.211.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.7930.9127.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9312.679.64
    Other Income0.491.040.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4113.7110.20
    Interest2.922.512.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.5011.197.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.5011.197.61
    Tax2.582.641.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.928.555.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.928.555.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.928.555.69
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.441.551.03
    Diluted EPS1.441.551.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.441.551.03
    Diluted EPS1.441.551.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

