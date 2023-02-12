Amines Plast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.63 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.63 crore in December 2022 up 12.59% from Rs. 142.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 up 36.61% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2022 up 16.88% from Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2021.