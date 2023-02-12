Amines Plast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.63 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.63 crore in December 2022 up 12.59% from Rs. 142.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 up 36.61% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2022 up 16.88% from Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2021.

Amines Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2021.

Amines Plast shares closed at 87.25 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.06% returns over the last 6 months and -16.31% over the last 12 months.