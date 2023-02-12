English
    Amines Plast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.63 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amines and Plasticizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 160.63 crore in December 2022 up 12.59% from Rs. 142.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 up 36.61% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2022 up 16.88% from Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2021.

    Amines and Plasticizers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations160.63131.39142.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations160.63131.39142.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.9584.16100.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.5813.425.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.440.37-3.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.694.664.31
    Depreciation1.211.211.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.7620.2628.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.007.326.19
    Other Income0.900.171.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.907.497.45
    Interest2.452.552.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.454.945.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.454.945.09
    Tax1.531.331.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.923.613.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.923.613.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.923.613.60
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.660.66
    Diluted EPS0.890.660.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.660.66
    Diluted EPS0.890.660.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited