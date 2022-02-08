Amines Plast Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 142.66 crore, up 28.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.66 crore in December 2021 up 28.06% from Rs. 111.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021 down 53.92% from Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2021 down 38.61% from Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2020.

Amines Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2020.

Amines Plast shares closed at 108.80 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.42% returns over the last 6 months and 59.41% over the last 12 months.