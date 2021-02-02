Amines Plast Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 111.40 crore, up 18.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.40 crore in December 2020 up 18.62% from Rs. 93.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2020 up 34.96% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2020 up 28.21% from Rs. 10.99 crore in December 2019.

Amines Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2019.

Amines Plast shares closed at 68.55 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.67% returns over the last 6 months and 94.74% over the last 12 months.