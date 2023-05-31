Amin Tannery Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.80 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.80 crore in March 2023 up 24.31% from Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 1605% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2023 up 93.62% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

Amin Tannery EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Amin Tannery shares closed at 1.95 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.