Amin Tannery Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, up 9.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in March 2022 up 9.61% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 98.04% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 58.04% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2021.

Amin Tannery EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Amin Tannery shares closed at 2.59 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)