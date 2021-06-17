Amin Tannery Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.86 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.86 crore in March 2021 up 17.41% from Rs. 9.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021 up 752.4% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2021 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020.

Amin Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.

Amin Tannery shares closed at 2.80 on June 16, 2021 (BSE)