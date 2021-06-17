MARKET NEWS

Amin Tannery Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.86 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amin Tannery are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.86 crore in March 2021 up 17.41% from Rs. 9.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021 up 752.4% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2021 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020.

Amin Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.

Amin Tannery shares closed at 2.80 on June 16, 2021 (BSE)

Amin Tannery
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations10.867.749.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10.867.749.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.385.645.56
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.49-0.850.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.760.700.85
Depreciation0.330.330.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.181.412.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.720.520.15
Other Income0.070.000.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.790.520.43
Interest0.250.240.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.540.28-0.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.540.28-0.05
Tax0.130.080.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.410.19-0.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.410.19-0.06
Equity Share Capital10.8010.8010.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.02-0.01
Diluted EPS0.040.02-0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.02-0.01
Diluted EPS0.040.02-0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Amin Tannery #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:55 am

