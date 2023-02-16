Amin Tannery Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore, up 37.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore in December 2022 up 37.86% from Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 27.4% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.