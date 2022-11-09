AMI Organics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.99 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.99 crore in September 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 122.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.04 crore in September 2022 up 8.98% from Rs. 17.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.98 crore in September 2022 up 5.27% from Rs. 27.53 crore in September 2021.

AMI Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.11 in September 2021.

AMI Organics shares closed at 960.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.74% returns over the last 6 months and -7.50% over the last 12 months.