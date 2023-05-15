English
    AMI Organics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.38 crore, up 29.84% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMI Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.38 crore in March 2023 up 29.84% from Rs. 143.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.16 crore in March 2023 up 27.62% from Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.65 crore in March 2023 up 56.59% from Rs. 25.96 crore in March 2022.

    AMI Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 7.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.22 in March 2022.

    AMI Organics shares closed at 1,059.20 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 18.57% over the last 12 months.

    AMI Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.38152.36143.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.38152.36143.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.59125.2676.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.50-42.924.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.4812.8210.97
    Depreciation3.433.063.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.0026.4026.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.3927.7422.68
    Other Income-0.173.020.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.2230.7622.85
    Interest0.591.190.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.6229.5722.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.6229.5722.26
    Tax9.467.290.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.1622.2821.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.1622.2821.28
    Equity Share Capital36.4436.4436.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.456.126.22
    Diluted EPS7.456.126.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.456.126.22
    Diluted EPS7.456.126.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
