    AMI Organics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.54 crore, up 54.54% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMI Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 143.54 crore in March 2022 up 54.54% from Rs. 92.88 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2022 up 38.18% from Rs. 15.40 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.96 crore in March 2022 up 11.7% from Rs. 23.24 crore in March 2021.

    AMI Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in March 2021.

    AMI Organics shares closed at 938.40 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.93% returns over the last 6 months

    AMI Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations143.54141.1592.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations143.54141.1592.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.0973.1543.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.09-1.753.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.9710.845.46
    Depreciation3.112.421.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.6028.9917.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.6827.5022.05
    Other Income0.181.390.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.8528.9022.05
    Interest0.590.341.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.2628.5620.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.2628.5620.64
    Tax0.989.095.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.2819.4715.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.2819.4715.40
    Equity Share Capital36.4436.4431.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.225.694.89
    Diluted EPS6.225.694.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.225.694.89
    Diluted EPS6.225.694.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
