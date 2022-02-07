AMI Organics Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 141.15 crore, up 53.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.15 crore in December 2021 up 53.51% from Rs. 91.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.47 crore in December 2021 up 34.67% from Rs. 14.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.32 crore in December 2021 up 43.21% from Rs. 21.87 crore in December 2020.

AMI Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 5.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.59 in December 2020.

AMI Organics shares closed at 1,020.55 on February 04, 2022 (BSE)