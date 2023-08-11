Ami Organics Q1 Result: Net Profit rises 13% to Rs 17 crore

Ami Organics shares closed at Rs 1,245 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.88 percent

Ami Organics on August 11 reported a net profit of Rs 17 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, up 13 percent from Rs 15 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations grew 8.65 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 142.35 crore. The company reported a revenue of Rs 131.01 crore in Q1FY23.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter grew 9.7 percent YoY at Rs 25.20 crore. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margins expanded by 20 basis points YoY to 17.7 percent.

“We have been able to deliver sustained growth during the quarter, on the back of deflationary pricing environment in the chemicals industry. The growth was driven by strong momentum in specialty chemicals business with steady trajectory in the advance pharmaceutical intermediate business," said Naresh Patel, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Ami Organics Limited.

"Despite the challenging external environment, we are confident of delivering strong growth with robust margins during the year,” Patel added.

Apart from its operational Sachin and Jhagadia units, the company intends to set up a new plant in Ankleshwar. The new plant will be set up at Ankhleshwar dedicated to the production of advance pharmaceutical intermediates.

Ami Organics is engaged in in research, development, and manufacturing of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and specialty chemicals.