 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AMI Organics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.99 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AMI Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.99 crore in September 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 122.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.04 crore in September 2022 up 8.98% from Rs. 17.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.98 crore in September 2022 up 5.27% from Rs. 27.53 crore in September 2021.

AMI Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 5.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.11 in September 2021.

AMI Organics shares closed at 981.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.64% returns over the last 6 months and -5.46% over the last 12 months.

AMI Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 146.99 131.01 122.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 146.99 131.01 122.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.59 75.92 69.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.83 -8.86 -12.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.78 11.76 10.58
Depreciation 2.82 3.04 2.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.67 29.27 28.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.31 19.88 25.05
Other Income 0.85 0.62 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.16 20.50 25.21
Interest 0.45 0.18 2.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.71 20.32 22.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.71 20.32 22.52
Tax 6.67 5.46 5.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.04 14.86 17.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.04 14.86 17.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.04 14.86 17.47
Equity Share Capital 36.44 36.44 36.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.50 4.08 5.11
Diluted EPS 5.50 4.08 5.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.50 4.08 5.11
Diluted EPS 5.50 4.08 5.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ami Organics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:21 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.