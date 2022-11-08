English
    AMI Organics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.99 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AMI Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.99 crore in September 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 122.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.04 crore in September 2022 up 8.98% from Rs. 17.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.98 crore in September 2022 up 5.27% from Rs. 27.53 crore in September 2021.

    AMI Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 5.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.11 in September 2021.

    AMI Organics shares closed at 981.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.64% returns over the last 6 months and -5.46% over the last 12 months.

    AMI Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.99131.01122.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.99131.01122.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.5975.9269.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.83-8.86-12.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7811.7610.58
    Depreciation2.823.042.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.6729.2728.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3119.8825.05
    Other Income0.850.620.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1620.5025.21
    Interest0.450.182.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.7120.3222.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.7120.3222.52
    Tax6.675.465.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.0414.8617.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.0414.8617.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.0414.8617.47
    Equity Share Capital36.4436.4436.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.504.085.11
    Diluted EPS5.504.085.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.504.085.11
    Diluted EPS5.504.085.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

