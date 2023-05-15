AMI Organics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.38 crore, up 29.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.38 crore in March 2023 up 29.84% from Rs. 143.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in March 2023 up 27.82% from Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.69 crore in March 2023 up 56.74% from Rs. 25.96 crore in March 2022.

AMI Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 7.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.22 in March 2022.

AMI Organics shares closed at 1,059.20 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 18.57% over the last 12 months.