AMI Organics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.54 crore, up 54.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.54 crore in March 2022 up 54.54% from Rs. 92.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2022 up 38.18% from Rs. 15.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.96 crore in March 2022 up 11.7% from Rs. 23.24 crore in March 2021.

AMI Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in March 2021.

AMI Organics shares closed at 938.40 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.93% returns over the last 6 months