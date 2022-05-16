 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AMI Organics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.54 crore, up 54.54% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AMI Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 143.54 crore in March 2022 up 54.54% from Rs. 92.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2022 up 38.18% from Rs. 15.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.96 crore in March 2022 up 11.7% from Rs. 23.24 crore in March 2021.

AMI Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in March 2021.

AMI Organics shares closed at 938.40 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.93% returns over the last 6 months

AMI Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 143.54 141.15 92.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 143.54 141.15 92.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 76.09 73.15 43.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.09 -1.75 3.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.97 10.84 5.46
Depreciation 3.11 2.42 1.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.60 28.99 17.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.68 27.50 22.05
Other Income 0.18 1.39 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.85 28.90 22.05
Interest 0.59 0.34 1.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.26 28.56 20.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.26 28.56 20.64
Tax 0.98 9.09 5.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.28 19.47 15.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.28 19.47 15.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.28 19.47 15.40
Equity Share Capital 36.44 36.44 31.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.22 5.69 4.89
Diluted EPS 6.22 5.69 4.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.22 5.69 4.89
Diluted EPS 6.22 5.69 4.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 11:00 pm
