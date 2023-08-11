English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AMI Organics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.35 crore, up 8.66% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AMI Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.35 crore in June 2023 up 8.66% from Rs. 131.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.65 crore in June 2023 up 12.03% from Rs. 14.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.25 crore in June 2023 up 11.51% from Rs. 23.54 crore in June 2022.

    AMI Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.08 in June 2022.

    AMI Organics shares closed at 1,210.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.66% returns over the last 6 months and 19.82% over the last 12 months.

    AMI Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.35186.38131.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.35186.38131.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.26104.5975.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.360.50-8.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6911.4811.76
    Depreciation3.423.433.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8928.9629.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7337.4319.88
    Other Income1.10-0.170.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.8337.2620.50
    Interest0.510.590.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.3236.6620.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.3236.6620.32
    Tax5.679.465.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.6527.2014.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.6527.2014.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.6527.2014.86
    Equity Share Capital36.4436.4436.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.577.474.08
    Diluted EPS4.577.474.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.577.474.08
    Diluted EPS4.577.474.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ami Organics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!