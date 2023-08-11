AMI Organics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.35 crore, up 8.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.35 crore in June 2023 up 8.66% from Rs. 131.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.65 crore in June 2023 up 12.03% from Rs. 14.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.25 crore in June 2023 up 11.51% from Rs. 23.54 crore in June 2022.

AMI Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.08 in June 2022.

AMI Organics shares closed at 1,210.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.66% returns over the last 6 months and 19.82% over the last 12 months.