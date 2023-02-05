English
    AMI Organics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.36 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AMI Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.36 crore in December 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 141.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.28 crore in December 2022 up 14.45% from Rs. 19.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.82 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 31.32 crore in December 2021.

    AMI Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.36146.99141.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.36146.99141.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.2658.5973.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.9217.83-1.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8212.7810.84
    Depreciation3.062.822.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.4029.6728.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7425.3127.50
    Other Income3.020.851.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.7626.1628.90
    Interest1.190.450.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.5725.7128.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.5725.7128.56
    Tax7.296.679.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.2819.0419.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.2819.0419.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.2819.0419.47
    Equity Share Capital36.4436.4436.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.285.505.69
    Diluted EPS6.285.505.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.285.505.69
    Diluted EPS6.285.505.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
