AMD Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.58 crore, up 0.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.58 crore in March 2021 up 0.87% from Rs. 52.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2021 up 697.65% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2021 up 3296.55% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020.

AMD Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2020.

AMD Industries shares closed at 23.90 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.25% returns over the last 6 months and 56.21% over the last 12 months.