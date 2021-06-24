MARKET NEWS

AMD Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.58 crore, up 0.87% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMD Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.58 crore in March 2021 up 0.87% from Rs. 52.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2021 up 697.65% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2021 up 3296.55% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020.

AMD Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2020.

AMD Industries shares closed at 23.90 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.25% returns over the last 6 months and 56.21% over the last 12 months.

Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations52.5818.4752.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.5818.4752.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials38.1511.3835.29
Purchase of Traded Goods0.250.110.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.62-0.96-3.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.693.194.84
Depreciation2.552.382.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.625.0915.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.94-2.72-2.83
Other Income0.780.010.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.72-2.72-2.79
Interest1.531.321.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.19-4.04-4.36
Exceptional Items--6.054.79
P/L Before Tax5.192.010.43
Tax0.110.75-0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.091.270.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.091.270.64
Equity Share Capital19.1719.1719.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.650.660.33
Diluted EPS2.650.660.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.650.660.33
Diluted EPS2.650.660.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AMD Industries #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

