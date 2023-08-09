English
    AMD Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore, down 20.99% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMD Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore in June 2023 down 20.99% from Rs. 128.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 92.34% from Rs. 10.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2023 down 62.09% from Rs. 19.73 crore in June 2022.

    AMD Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.40 in June 2022.

    AMD Industries shares closed at 71.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.37% returns over the last 6 months and 26.60% over the last 12 months.

    AMD Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.34113.83128.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.34113.83128.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.9065.8283.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.960.260.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.907.704.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.205.634.68
    Depreciation3.493.703.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3516.1715.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.5414.5515.84
    Other Income0.450.140.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.9914.6916.16
    Interest2.883.802.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.1110.8914.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.1110.8914.15
    Tax0.322.883.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.798.0110.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.798.0110.34
    Equity Share Capital19.1719.1719.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.414.185.40
    Diluted EPS0.414.185.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.414.185.40
    Diluted EPS0.414.185.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:33 pm

