AMD Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore, down 20.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore in June 2023 down 20.99% from Rs. 128.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 92.34% from Rs. 10.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2023 down 62.09% from Rs. 19.73 crore in June 2022.

AMD Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.40 in June 2022.

AMD Industries shares closed at 71.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.37% returns over the last 6 months and 26.60% over the last 12 months.