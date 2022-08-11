 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AMD Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.25 crore, up 133.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMD Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.25 crore in June 2022 up 133.97% from Rs. 54.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.34 crore in June 2022 up 270.4% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in June 2022 up 147.24% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2021.

AMD Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2021.

AMD Industries shares closed at 55.65 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and 106.49% over the last 12 months.

AMD Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.25 89.23 54.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.25 89.23 54.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.66 58.98 30.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.32 0.22 0.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.72 -1.14 5.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.68 4.62 3.49
Depreciation 3.57 2.93 2.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.44 12.26 7.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.84 11.35 5.63
Other Income 0.32 0.25 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.16 11.60 5.79
Interest 2.01 2.65 1.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.15 8.95 4.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.15 8.95 4.00
Tax 3.81 2.03 1.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.34 6.92 2.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.34 6.92 2.79
Equity Share Capital 19.17 19.17 19.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.40 3.61 1.46
Diluted EPS 5.40 3.61 1.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.40 3.61 1.46
Diluted EPS 5.40 3.61 1.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:22 am
