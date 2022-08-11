AMD Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.25 crore, up 133.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.25 crore in June 2022 up 133.97% from Rs. 54.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.34 crore in June 2022 up 270.4% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in June 2022 up 147.24% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2021.

AMD Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2021.

AMD Industries shares closed at 55.65 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and 106.49% over the last 12 months.