AMD Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.74 crore, up 57.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.74 crore in December 2022 up 57.91% from Rs. 31.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 279.34% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2022 up 83.65% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2021.