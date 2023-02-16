 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AMD Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.74 crore, up 57.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMD Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.74 crore in December 2022 up 57.91% from Rs. 31.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 279.34% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2022 up 83.65% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2021.

AMD Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.74 58.17 31.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.74 58.17 31.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.87 37.52 21.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.35 0.39 0.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.67 0.32 -3.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.61 4.49 3.65
Depreciation 3.35 2.90 3.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.78 11.39 6.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.45 1.16 0.28
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.50 1.21 0.69
Interest 1.93 1.51 1.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.57 -0.30 -1.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.57 -0.30 -1.03
Tax 0.46 -0.04 -0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.11 -0.26 -0.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.11 -0.26 -0.62
Equity Share Capital 19.17 19.17 19.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 -0.14 -0.32
Diluted EPS 0.58 -0.14 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 -0.14 -0.32
Diluted EPS 0.58 -0.14 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited