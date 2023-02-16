AMD Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.74 crore, up 57.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.74 crore in December 2022 up 57.91% from Rs. 31.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 279.34% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2022 up 83.65% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2021.

AMD Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

AMD Industries shares closed at 52.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.38% returns over the last 6 months and 3.45% over the last 12 months.